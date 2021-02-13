BlockBall, the Up-And-Coming Company in the Blockchain Game Industry, Listed on the Uniswap DeFi Exchange

/EIN News/ -- ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockBall is a content publishing Dapp (Decentralized Application) platform that provides various and interesting high-quality services, starting with game contents, based on the transparency provided by blockchain technology. BlockBall platform in which all details such as the user's platform usage history and settlement for the platform participants' benefits are recorded as blockchain transaction details.



Since BlockBall is expanding globally through BlockBall influencer(Wanghong) broadcasting, hosting international Mixed Martial Arts league games, global marketing, and continuous addition of the game contents, it is expected to become a Differentiated blockchain Platform.

BlockBall's incentive token BBT is now listed on gx.com and further listed on DeFi's main international exchange, Uniswap (www.uniswqp.org), attracting the attention of jobs related to the blockchain and online gaming industry.

Media contact

Company: BlockBall

Contact: Media Team

Telephone: +7 9084593940

E-mail: support@blockball.com

Website: https://www.blockball.com/

SOURCE: BlockBall

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a024ca3a-911a-4f63-8c17-80822081bc3f