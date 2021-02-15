COVID-19 Lockdown Kills Small Business - Snackable Solutions Community is the Weapon they Need to Survive

Small Business Fighting for Survival Snackable Solutions The Sharpe Way Show Dennis Consorte, Founder of Snackable Solutions Larry Sharpe, host of The Sharpe Way show and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York

The government lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have not measurably saved lives, yet they have destroyed small businesses.

Small businesses and startups are so important to American culture, because they instill hope in our people.” — Dennis Consorte

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lockdowns Have No Measurable Improvement to COVID-19In response to widespread lockdowns on small businesses around the United States, Dennis Consorte founded Snackable Solutions . It is a community where founders and small business owners may share short, actionable tips to immediately bring value to other businesses.Governors who shut down their states have stated their intent to slow down the rate of COVID-19 infection. However, in the United States, there is no correlation between state policies regarding lockdowns and masking, and deaths resulting from COVID-19 infection. Florida had a much looser economic and masking policy than New York, with a similar population. As of February 13, 2021, according to the CDC, the reported infection and death rates in Florida (300 infections per 100,000 population, 5.6 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population) is lower than that in New York (321 infections per 100,000 population, 6.2 per 100,000 population). In contrast, lockdowns have resulted in lost revenue, closings, unemployment, and bankruptcies, with New York in second place for the greatest number of COVID-19 bankruptcies at 13.47 per 10k businesses, according to MoneyGeek.com Dennis Consorte said, “COVID-19 is a serious illness and of course we must protect our most vulnerable people. We must also protect the backbone of our society if we are to survive as an extended community of free people as compared to much of the world. Small businesses and startups are so important to American culture, because they instill hope in our people. In this market economy, virtually anyone has a shot at something better with some sweat equity and a supportive community like Snackable Solutions.”Snackable Solutions Founding Members Are Already Bringing Value to the Small Business CommunityConsorte has already attracted several small business owners and moguls to the Snackable Solutions community who have produced short videos to improve one another’s businesses. Using the framework of 3-5 minute videos, Consorte utilizes 20 years of digital marketing, ecommerce, and project management experience to teach hard skills to the community. Some other Snackable Solutions Founding Members teach soft skills.One Founding Member of Snackable Solutions is the former Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York, host of the Sharpe Way show, and corporate trainer, Larry Sharpe. He has over two decades of experience in sales, distribution, and leadership training. As a former Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Sharpe applies his discipline and leadership experience in the business world.Larry Sharpe said, “With the COVID crisis, more and more people need to change their business models and their professional lives. A project like Snackable Solutions is an amazing way to put these people on the right path to get our economy back on track and reboot so many Americans that need help.”Other Founding Members include:- Pete Romano, Founder and CEO of Segwik.com, a CMS for small businesses- Lina Mateus, Founder and CEO of Digi-Clicks, a digital marketing and website design company- Bob Fuest, Founder and CEO of Fuest & Klein Wealth AdvisorsSnackable Solutions is Recruiting New Founding MembersSmall business owners, founders, and other entrepreneurs may join the Snackable Solutions team. There is currently no cost for membership. To become a Founding Member, entrepreneurs may submit a pitch for a 3-5 minute video through the contact form on SnackableSolutions.com, or direct message Dennis Consorte on LinkedIn. Once approved, videos will be featured on the Snackable Solutions website and broadcasted to all social media channels, with links to creators’ websites and social media profiles. Consorte encourages creators to participate in the community by sharing other Snackable Solutions on their social media pages, and to participate in the Snackable Solutions group on LinkedIn.About Snackable SolutionsSnackable Solutions was founded by Dennis Consorte, a digital marketing expert and small business owner with 20 years of experience driving traffic, conversion, and retention for ecommerce websites. He is the Founder of Consorte Marketing, a digital marketing agency in New York City, and an Expert at Digital.com. The Snackable Solutions platform is a place where small business owners, founders, and entrepreneurs may watch a short video to learn a new skill that can bring immediate value to a small business or startup. It includes 3-5 minute videos contributed by members of the small business and startup communities, and a group on LinkedIn.

