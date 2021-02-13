Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 February 2021)

260 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 5,873.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 102,613. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,233,920.

Nairobi has 131, Baringo 50, Uasin Gishu 10, Machakos 9, Mombasa 8, Kericho 8, Kiambu 8, Kisumu 4, Bungoma 3, Homa Bay 3, Nakuru 3, Laikipia 3, Kajiado 3, Kwale 3, Kilifi 2, Nyeri 2, Turkana 2, Busia 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Kitui 1, Lamu 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

3 patients have recovered from the disease. 58 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 25 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 84,873. We continue to thank our healthcare workers for the job they are doing to save lives.

On a more positive note, we have no reported deaths and therefore our cumulative fatalities remain 1,794.

341 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,319 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are on observation.

Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.

The Covid-19 vaccination program is on course divided into 3 phases . Phase 1 - Kenya has prioritized the vaccination of 1.25 million people between the end of February when we expect to have received our first Vaccine consignment in the country & June 2021.

The people to be covered in phase 1 period include frontline healthcare workers and all staff working in health facilities both in public and private sectors. Also prioritized are workers undertaking essential services in priority sectors like security and immigration.

Phase 2 - will cover July 2021 to June 2022 & as more vaccines become available the plan is to vaccinate 9.7 million more Kenyans, targeting persons above 50 years of age and those above 18 years of age with underlying health conditions. And this is also still on course.

Phase 3 - will run concurrently with phase 2 depending on availability of adequate vaccines. In this phase, we hope to target the vaccination of 4.9 m people who will include all other vulnerable populations like those in congregate settings such as prisoners, refugees & elderly.

Ministry of Health Kenya has already engaged the Council of Governors, and both levels of government are working towards a smooth introduction of the vaccine, by ensuring all logistical arrangements are in place for the expected delivery of vaccines before the end of this month of February.

All the vaccines that the government intends to acquire will have undergone trials and found to be safe for use as per the international standards. In addition to that the Government has also set up a safety monitoring system, and any adverse effects reported will be investigated and corrective measures taken up immediately, in consultation with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.