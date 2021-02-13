Valentine’s day heart warming coffee blends celebrate LOVE

`New Harlem Family Reserve Inaugural Blend presentation top

The love we share on Valentine's day, even if we have to be apart, is our source of strength, joy, and hope that our best days as a nation are still ahead

Hope for peace, love, and unity for all mankind are an important part of the mission of New Harlem Coffee Company.” — M Donaldson

HARLEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This has been a cold winter with snowfall still on the ground. Americans look forward to Valentine's day celebrations with stay at home and social distancing rules. Love and this Valentine's day celebrations have never been so important in our nation's recent history. Families and loved ones long to be together to share laughter, tell stories, and yes share a good cup of warning coffee. As we hope for the end of the tunnel of social distancing and the Pandemic, the love we share, even if far apart, is our source of strength, joy, and hope that our best days as a nation are still ahead. When our mornings start with hope and joy our day opens with possibilities, opportunities, and yes solutions to our many challenges.New Harlem Coffee is a small Harlem based coffee company sourcing the finest coffee beans in the world to craft the New Harlem Family Reserve brand of coffee. Since 1952 the Family matriarch has crafted a tradition of excellence in all facets of the culinary arts. Coffee is no exception, the family tradition of selecting and roasting green coffee in Costa Rica has grown and found a home in Harlem NY. The family travel to America in the 1960S and so did the craft of carefully selecting coffee beans and roasting them in small batches. The picture of “Mami” the family matriarch is proudly featured on every bag with family history. Mami promoted her passion for a better world. Her generosity, giving, and hope for peace, love, and unity for all mankind are an important part of the mission for New Harlem Coffee Company.New Harlem Coffee is roasted in very small batches. The company will ship orders uniquely packed to love ones and coffee lovers for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. Customer satisfaction is a prime part of the companies commitment to service.New Harlem Family Reserve brand of coffee available only online at https://www.newharlemcoffee.com/ or by calling 16462615334

