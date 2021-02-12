State Board Hears From Panel on Social & Emotional Learning

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The State Board will recognize Black History Month with a ceremonial resolution. Black History Month celebrates the culture, contributions, achievements, and history of Black communities in the United State and increases awareness of the issues that Black communities face due to historic and current systemic racism, discrimination, and marginalization. The State Board of Education acknowledges that while a month of formal recognition could never be enough to reverse the generational effects that oppression and marginalization have had on the black community, celebrating Black History Month is a critical step toward creating a more inclusive and just society for all. The State Board recognizes and values the importance of culturally sustaining pedagogy, anti-racism, and Black voices as important elements of equity and excellence in education.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science promotes the access to and participation in fields of science for women and girls. According to UNESCO Institute for Statistics, less than 30 percent of researchers worldwide are women. The State Board encourages more female identifying students to pursue careers in the field of science and recognizes and celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the achievements, contributions, and existence of the District’s women and girls represented in fields of science.

The State Board will focus on the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of students during the COVID-19 pandemic. SEL is an important part of learning and development, which helps advance educational equity and academic excellence. Community partnerships that foster learning environments empower students to thrive and develop social and emotional skills, behaviors, and attitudes that boosts their academic performance. The State Board will hear from a panel of experts on Social and Emotional Learning:

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-1 Black History Month Recognition

ii. CR21-2 International Women Science Month Recognition

VII. Public Comments

i. Annie Simpson Froehlich

ii. Laura Fuchs

iii. David Ifill

iv. Chris Bergfalk

v. Louise Kelley

vi. Tiffany Brown

vii. Armand Cuevas

viii. Stephen Varhall

ix. Samantha Bertocchi

VIII. Social & Emotional Learning

i. Karen Dresden, Head of School, Capital City Public Charter School

ii. Paige Hoffman, Deputy Chief of School Improvement, Office of School Improvement and Supports, DCPS

iii. Kiara Social, Fourth Grade Teacher, Garrison Elementary, DCPS

iv. Jacquline Iloh, Connected Schools Manager, Ballou High School, DCPS

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. 2021 Bylaws Update

ii. SR21-2 Establishment of Committees

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact us Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with your charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]