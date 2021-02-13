Nomination Period Open for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

Release Date: February 12, 2021

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until April 1 to submit a nomination form to serve on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin (GBW.) Forms should be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), which oversees the nomination and election process. Three positions on the seven-member GBW are up for election.

Completed nomination forms must include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee. The affidavit of eligibility, located on the nomination form, must also be completed and notarized. DATCP will accept nomination forms postmarked by April 1, 2021. Only affected producers are eligible to nominate or be nominated. An affected producer is an individual, partnership, corporation, or other business entity engaged in the production of Wisconsin ginseng within the last two crop years of 2019 and 2020.

DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Growers who have not received nomination forms by March 1, 2021, or who have other questions about the nomination process should contact Debbie Gegare, Market Orders Program Coordinator at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@Wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will conduct the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election from May 15 through June 15, 2021, by mailed ballot. Elected producers will serve 3-year terms beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2024.

DATCP administers elections for the GBW and other commodity marketing boards in the state. To learn more about Wisconsin’s market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

