Governor Dunleavy Releases Statement Regarding the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

February 12, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has released the following statement regarding the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

“In the absence of a declaration, my administration is fully prepared to manage the rollout and distribution of the vaccine to ensure anyone that wants a vaccination will be able to get one. We will also continue to respond to COVID-19 as we begin the process of getting back to normal as soon as possible by focusing on the economy and assisting Alaskans in staying healthy. As we move forward, we will notify Alaska and stakeholders of our plans.”

 

###

