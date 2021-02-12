Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rio Arriba County commissioner appointed

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday appointed Christine A. Bustos to fill a vacant seat on the Rio Arriba County Commission, previously occupied by state Sen. Leo Jaramillo.

Bustos, a lifelong resident of Espanola, is an independent insurance agent with varied community service experience, including having served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission, city Fiesta Council and city veterans commission, in addition to contributing to Holy Cross Parish as a catechism instructor and on the parish finance committee.

Bustos earned associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from Northern New Mexico College.

