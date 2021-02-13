ATN Construction Offers Free Phone Consultations for New Construction and Remodeling Projects

One of the nation's best construction and remodeling companies is providing phione consultations at no cost.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that it is now offering free phone consultations for new construction and remodeling projects.

"We're very excited about this," said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America. "It would be a pure pleasure of ours to speak with you about your project. Whether you're in the early stages of gathering information or ready to get started, we're here to help."

Breaux went on to reveal that interested individuals can receive a free phone consultation by filling out a short form on the company's website.

ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

"Whether it be the building of a new home, renovation, remodel, or the reconstruction of an office, we are dependable professionals who will render outstanding services from pre-construction to finish," Breaux said of his company, which is a Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited Business and a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). "Our team stands ready to serve you."

Breaux stressed that the expertise and experience ATN Construction offers are based on professionally accepted industry standards, all for a reasonably packaged price.

"As your trusted partner, we assure your project will receive expert and conscientious workmanship from the start phase of construction until the final turnover of the project," Breaux said. "This is the perfect time to take advantage of our new offer for a free consultation for new construction and remodeling projects."

As to how customers rate ATN Construction's services, one Yelp reviewer identified as Alvin W. highly recommends them.

"All Things New made the house of my nana looks really new," he wrote. "The project was last year, but I only reviewed them today as I was looking for a contractor/remodeler company again to remodel my sister's house. They did a very good job, and my nana's house now looks stunning, especially her kitchen. She loved it, even today."

But he isn't the only one raving about ATN Construction's services. A second Yelp reviewer identified as Daniel L. said, "We've been looking to get our patio deck completed for almost a year, and it took a while because of permitting and compiling quotes to choose the right contractor. We took our time, but I am glad we did because when we found ATN, everything progressed quickly! They did a terrific job communicating and are very tech-forward, using an app called Buildertrend for invoicing, messages, docs, etc. Richie did a great job getting us set up, and then Treyson and Travis took over from there, doing the fieldwork and making sure we were 100 percent satisfied with our deck. Pricing was reasonable, and their workmanship was top notch. Our Trex deck came out great."

For more information, please visit https://atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

###

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street, Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States