Havenpark Communities Awards Residents with a New Car and TV in Golden Ticket Promotion

/EIN News/ -- LINDEN, Mich. and CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havenpark Communities (a manufactured home community operator) hosted a Golden Ticket promotion and raffle in Q4 2020 to encourage the American dream of homeownership to prospective homebuyers across the country. Entry into the raffle was given to those who submitted home sales applications, those that closed on a home purchase, and those that referred applicants to purchase a home. The Golden Ticket promotion awarded two winners with one of two grand prizes: a new 2020 Chevy Equinox and a Samsung 65” smart TV. Over the course of 3 months, Havenpark placed hundreds of names of applicants and referring residents for home sales into the grand prize raffle.



This campaign reinforces Havenpark’s mission statement: to make caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. “I am blown away by the overwhelming response we received throughout this event. It is staggering to see the extreme demand for the quality homes that we provide across all of our communities, and we are proud to be a part of the solution to the attainable housing crisis in America. Our communities provide the best value to our residents when compared to other housing options in the markets we operate in,” said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities announced the winners on the 8th of January 2021. Amanda Paulson, a new resident of Pine Ridge (Linden, MI), was the winner of the new 2020 Chevy Equinox. Amanda was surprised when the Community Manager and Sales and Leasing Agent called her into the office to congratulate her. “I was in shock when I found out I won the car. I feel very fortunate and lucky! Thank you to Pine Ridge and Havenpark Communities for this opportunity,” said Amanda.

In addition to the new car winner, Havenpark Communities also awarded Marquis Dorsey, a new homeowner in River’s Edge (Clinton Township, MI), with a new Samsung 65” smart TV. “I have never won any raffle before, I figured it was over. I can’t wait until the weather warms up and I can get to know more of my neighbors. The (neighbors) that live right around me are awesome. I am so excited to watch what happens in the spring with the new homes and all the things (Havenpark) is working on. I especially can’t wait for upcoming community events,” said Mr. Dorsey.

“Over the past 3 months the Golden Ticket promotion has helped over 200 households realize the American Dream of homeownership. Our mission of providing caring communities and attainable homeownership is at the heart of everything that we do at Havenpark. We look forward to future promotions to continue providing quality homes at the best value for families and individuals throughout the country,” said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

