Forward Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
Revenues of $9.7 million and operating loss of $0.2 million for the quarter
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were $9.7 million, an increase of 15.5% from $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
- Gross margin improved to 23.3% compared to 20.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
- Loss from operations was $167 thousand compared to $29 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
- Net income was $1.2 million compared to a net loss of $82 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, the increase primarily resulting from the $1.4 million of other income recognized on the forgiveness of our PPP loan in December 2020.
- Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share were $0.12 compared to $(0.01) in the three months ended December 31, 2019, the increase also resulting from the aforementioned PPP loan forgiveness.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.3 million at December 31, 2020.
Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated, “In spite of the ongoing trading challenges, I am pleased to report a robust financial performance with year over year increases in both revenues and gross margin for the quarter. We continue to build momentum throughout retail and our design division remains solid in terms of performance, with both IPS and Kablooe collaborating to forge a strong pipeline.
As we progress through the fiscal year, and the trading environment progressively eases, I continue to be hopeful for the future.”
About Forward Industries
Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution provider to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing design and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand-held electronic devices, we are now a one-stop shop for design development and manufacturing solutions serving a wide range of clients in the industrial, commercial, medical and consumer industries.
|FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,332,324
|$
|2,924,627
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,729,140
|7,602,316
|Inventories
|1,257,397
|1,275,694
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|339,292
|419,472
|Total current assets
|11,658,153
|12,222,109
|Property and equipment, net
|205,057
|215,323
|Intangible assets, net
|1,478,227
|1,531,415
|Goodwill
|1,758,682
|1,758,682
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|3,436,130
|3,512,042
|Other assets
|72,251
|116,697
|Total assets
|$
|18,608,500
|$
|19,356,268
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|1,000,000
|$
|1,000,000
|Note payable to Forward China
|1,600,000
|1,600,000
|Accounts payable
|212,928
|197,022
|Due to Forward China
|3,451,724
|3,622,401
|Deferred income
|169,769
|485,078
|Current portion of notes payable
|114,894
|983,395
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|13,231
|18,411
|Current portion of deferred consideration
|-
|45,000
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|269,569
|259,658
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|594,647
|615,401
|Total current liabilities
|7,426,762
|8,826,366
|Other liabilities:
|Notes payable, less current portion
|-
|529,973
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|3,288,938
|3,359,088
|Finance lease liability, less current portion
|7,560
|12,769
|Deferred consideration, less current portion
|60,000
|45,000
|Total other liabilities
|3,356,498
|3,946,830
|Total liabilities
|10,783,260
|12,773,196
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
|9,886,351 and 9,883,851 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
|and September 30, 2020, respectively
|98,863
|98,838
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,622,791
|19,579,684
|Accumulated deficit
|(11,896,414
|)
|(13,095,450
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,825,240
|6,583,072
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,608,500
|$
|19,356,268
|FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues, net
|$
|9,717,603
|$
|8,392,854
|Cost of sales
|7,454,717
|6,672,845
|Gross profit
|2,262,886
|1,720,009
|Sales and marketing expenses
|602,961
|535,172
|General and administrative expenses
|1,827,418
|1,213,966
|Loss from operations
|(167,493
|)
|(29,129
|)
|Gain on forgiveness of note payable
|(1,356,570
|)
|-
|Fair value adjustment of earn-out consideration
|(30,000
|)
|-
|Interest income
|(22,747
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|46,392
|50,949
|Other (income)/expense, net
|(3,604
|)
|1,579
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|1,199,036
|(81,657
|)
|Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
|-
|-
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|1,199,036
|$
|(81,657
|)
|Earnings/(loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,885,563
|9,533,851
|Diluted
|10,039,799
|9,533,851