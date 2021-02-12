Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,914 in the last 365 days.

State Ethics Commission Secures Disclosure of Contributors Behind CCNM Dark Money in Lawsuit Settlement

To settle a lawsuit brought by the State Ethics Commission, the Council for a Competitive New Mexico disclosed that it received $470,000 in contributions from PNM Resources that CCNM used to fund advertisements supporting and opposing candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary election. 

Click here to read the full press release.

You just read:

State Ethics Commission Secures Disclosure of Contributors Behind CCNM Dark Money in Lawsuit Settlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.