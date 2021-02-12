State Ethics Commission Secures Disclosure of Contributors Behind CCNM Dark Money in Lawsuit Settlement

To settle a lawsuit brought by the State Ethics Commission, the Council for a Competitive New Mexico disclosed that it received $470,000 in contributions from PNM Resources that CCNM used to fund advertisements supporting and opposing candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary election.
