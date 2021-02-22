Indiana-based M.E. Simpson Co., Inc. Partners with Electro Scan to Offer FELL Technology to Seven Midwestern States
Electro Scan supports a comprehensive product library allowing its in-house and authorized contractors to assess pipe diameters ranging from 2 inches (50mm) to 72 inches (1800mm).
Multi-sensor probe combines Acoustic (legacy listening), CCTV (visual navigation), and Conductivity (pinpoint leak location), in a single in-pipe tethered platform.
M.E. Simpson Brings Machine-Intelligent Pipe Condition Assessment Technology to Potable Water, Force Main, and Gravity Sewers, Without Interruption of Service
Electro Scan’s ability to locate leaks within 1cm and measure each leak’s severity in gallons per minute immediately caught my eye.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with M.E. Simpson Company, Inc., a leading provider of leak detection services based in Valparaiso, Indiana, exclusively representing Electro Scan products throughout a seven-state Midwest territory. In addition to representing the company’s products, M.E. Simpson also becomes an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) certified to offer Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) services throughout its territory.
For over 40-years, M.E. Simpson has brought cutting-edge technologies to its public and private clients to solve complex water distribution and wastewater collection problems and has built a reputation for providing actionable results.
“M.E. Simpson prides itself on its long history of adopting proven solutions that offer the best results for its clients. A key factor in our decision to offer Electro Scan was its machine-based accuracy of finding & measuring leaks without requiring any technical interpretations,” stated Simpson.
Electro Scan will install its award-winning ES-660 pipeline leak detection equipment in an existing M.E. Simpson inspection truck and train its field crews to conduct pipeline surveys in accordance with ASTM F2550.
The newly certified Electro Scan crews will be able to perform Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) inspections throughout M.E. Simpson's Midwest territory, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Due to Electro Scan's dramatic growth, other opportunities to deploy M.E. Simpson crews outside their territory will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Electro Scan’s ASP business model allows M.E. Simpson to immediately offer innovative FELL services to its client base without the need for additional suppliers.
In addition to the new field equipment, M.E. Simpson will utilize Electro Scan’s award-winning Critical Sewers® cloud-based application, featuring immediate access to fully processed reports within minutes after completing field surveys.
“Our team could not be more pleased and excited to offer Electro Scan’s unique and powerful technology,” continued Simpson.
The partnership allows M.E. Simpson to offer its municipal clients machine-intelligent sewer infiltration studies, rehabilitation certifications, and force main investigations with Electro Scan’s gravity inspection product suite. Electro Scan is delighted to support M.E. Simpson’s Electro Scan equipment and data management needs.
“The meticulous care that M.E. Simpson serves their clients is the ideal partner to provide Electro Scan services,” stated Chuck Hansen, Founder, Electro Scan Inc.
“The relationships Mike Simpson has developed over his career are based on successful results, accountability, and a high level of customer service, especially serving small and mid-sized municipal clients. Mike's proven track record of thought leadership, while actively questioning the typical “business as usual” nature of most suppliers, will really help water & sewer utilities 'Build Back Better' as ratepayers return from mandated COVID-19 lockdowns,” continued Hansen.
Coinciding with the U.S. launch of Electro Scan's potable water and sewer force main multi-sensor inspection product suite, M.E. Simpson will be able to offer the company’s DELTA and TRIDENT pressurized pipe inspection solutions.
These tethered technologies include low voltage conductivity, high-definition closed-circuit television (CCTV), acoustic sensors, and continuous pressure sensor to allow Electro Scan to offer the same leak location and quantification capabilities for 3 to 60-inch water mains and transmission pipes of any pipe material, providing a comprehensive assessment from a single pipe insertion.
Of all pipe surveys completed in the last 10 years, Electro Scan’s FELL technology has identified an average of 750 leaks per mile and has assessed over 60 pipe materials.
A key advantage of FELL technology is its ability to automatically identify and quantify leaks at joints, customer lateral connections, and cracks.
FELL technology can also identify “pinhole” leaks from trenchless rehabilitation projects, including Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), as well as defects at customer lateral locations that may not have been present before lining.
Electro Scan’s sixth annual CIPP Leakage Survey, released January 1, 2021, found that 33% of all CIPP inspected in 2020 showed leakage rates of over 20 GPM. Since 2014, Electro Scan has conducted over 1,500 CIPP inspections around the world, from 40 different suppliers.
Electro Scan’s FELL technology has been evaluated in benchmark studies by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the American Water Works Association (AWWA), and the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation (WERF).
Likewise, the German-based Institute of Underground Infrastructure (IKT), UK-based Water Research Centre (WRc), and the Japan Sewer Collection System Maintenance Association (JASCOMA) have all studied and endorsed FELL technology for pipeline condition inspection, with WRc representing Electro Scan products from 2015-2020, when Electro Scan introduced its own pressurized pipe inspection solutions for the UK water market.
Electro Scan is the only worldwide supplier that produces reports in accordance with ASTM F2550, 'Standard Practice for Locating Leaks in Sewer Pipes by Measuring the Variation of Electric Current Flow Through the Pipe Wall' and was recently awarded its fourteenth patent, with many additional patents pending.
ABOUT M.E. SIMPSON COMPANY, INC.
M.E. Simpson Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 by Marvin E. Simpson, who started in the Water Works Industry in 1956 and spent the next 23 years working for various manufacturers of pipe, valves, and water meters. M.E. Simpson Company’s mission is to provide technical services to municipal and private Water Utilities in the Midwest. In the last 20 years, the company has worked not only with many Midwestern Water Utilities and has also helped Water Utilities throughout the United States and its territories.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, was recognized at the 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards as ‘Leak Detection Solution of the Year’. Electro Scan Inc. develops proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing and reporting applications that automatically locate, measure, and report defects in sewer, water, and natural gas pipelines, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
2021 Electro Scan's New Multi-Sensor DELTA Probe for Pressure Main Detection