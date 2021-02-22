Indiana-based M.E. Simpson Co., Inc. Partners with Electro Scan to Offer FELL Technology to Seven Midwestern States

Electro Scan supports a comprehensive product library allowing its in-house and authorized contractors to assess pipe diameters ranging from 2 inches (50mm) to 72 inches (1800mm).

California-based Electro Scan Inc. Wins the Prestigious "Leak Detection Solution of the Year" Award for 2021 as first technology to accuracy locate & measure leakage in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.