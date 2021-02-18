Two Industry Leaders Home Instead And Veterans Home Care Formalize Agreement To Help More Adults Age Safely At Home
Home Instead Co-founders Paul and Lori Hogan formalize agreement to help more seniors access VA benefits to afford in-home care.
Howard and Bonnie Laiderman are the co-owners of a unique home care business that helps veterans and their spouses get VA funding.
Two home care industry leaders join forces so that more veterans get VA coverage for personal caregivers.
The agreement elevates Veterans Home Care’s VetAssist® Program as the preferred recommended provider of choice for VA benefits with Home Instead franchise owners nationwide. In exchange the participating Home Instead franchises will be matched with clients of the VetAssist® program to provide care. Ninety-two Home Instead franchises are already part of VHC’s VetAssist® network of 4,000+ providers.
“This agreement is a real win-win that not only helps amplify both corporate brands but enables us to help more seniors enjoy the comfort of aging at home. Home Instead and their franchise owners have already demonstrated the highest level of professionalism while providing care for our clients. We look forward to taking our relationship to the next level and helping thousands of veterans and their surviving spouses secure the benefits they deserve,” said Bonnie Laiderman, CEO of Veterans Home Care.
“Our partnership with VetAssist allows us to give back to veterans who have given so much to us. We wish more veteran families were aware of it. They earned this VA benefit and we’re happy to see them use it,” said Tiffany Plott, Owner of Home Instead in Keller, Texas.
Founded in 2003, Laiderman started Veterans Home Care to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, who qualify, apply for a non-service-related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC has grown from scratch to now serve veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. In all Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses access VA benefits for the care they need.
Unlike other firms that attempt to help seniors secure aid and attendance pension benefits, VHC provides a free loan to help families secure the financial resources to immediately put the care into place while waiting for VA approval. VHC offers a more hands-on and personal approach with both participating agencies and clients. This includes an online eligibility checker on the VCH website and an app for agencies, providing high levels of technical and personal support. For additional information https://veteranshomecare.com.
Home Instead was founded in 1994 by Paul and Lori Hogan to address a need for personalized care to allow adults to age at home, inspired by Paul’s own grandmother. It has since grown to more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises across the globe, which employ 90,000 professional CAREGivers and deliver more than 80 million hours of care annually. For additional information https://homeinstead.com.
Janet Jennewein
Veterans Home Care
+1 314-514-2444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn