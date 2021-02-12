The Beneficial Programs of Iglesia Ni Cristo
First established in 1914, has come a long way in its 106 years of serving communities and the faithfulLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initially operating in just Manila, the Church and its affiliates became a familiar name across the Philippines’ Mindanao and the Visayas. The same Church went international in 1968 and never looked back after establishing beachhead undertakings in Hawaii and San Francisco, U.S.A.
Today, the same Iglesia ni Cristo is responsible for supporting, maintaining, and growing well over 1,000 different affiliated churches in the Philippines and worldwide. However, Iglesia ni Cristo does far more than just established houses of worship.
The first and most notable socio-civic program of Iglesia ni Cristo is “My Countrymen, My Brethren.” Operated as an internationally coordinated program among the 100s of affiliates of Iglesia ni Cristo, the annual program coordinates the worship and combined help effort of followers globally to help their fellow human beings with charity and support.
Secondly, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation functions as a charity branch of the Church. It supports socio-economic activities, which targets the poor and less fortunate with critical life support resources, including food, water, medicine, shelter resources, clothing, and disaster recovery assistance. This last component requires no particular prior membership in the Church; the provision helps fellow people when they need help the most.
Thirdly, the Iglesia ni Cristo Aid to Humanity outreach program focuses on the indigent and indigenous populations displayed or impacted by development. This program functions internationally, driving critical resources collected through donations to communities and areas hard hit by problems, emergencies, or desperate need.
Fourthly, long-term assistance is also a significant component of the Iglesia ni Cristo outreach strategy. Iglesia Ni Cristo helps displaced families and people by giving them the ability to resettle in an event where their original homes and workplaces become wrecked out or significantly destroyed. Initially created as a shelter and refuge for those persecuted due to their religious choices, Barrio Maligaya has provided some of the historically oldest help from the Church. In the early 1990s, a similar affiliate, Barangay Bagong Buhay, was set up to help those who had to resettle after the volcanic eruptions of 1991. The list continues with multiple resettlement projects benefiting indigenous peoples and those needing new job options and who are geo-location unemployed in their current neighbourhoods.
Long-Term Efforts Pay Off
Iglesia ni Cristo has been instrumental in helping the foundation and establishment of both hospital services and education facilities. Both the New Era Hospital and the New Era University have been instrumental in providing basic, high-quality healthcare and secondary education paths for communities they serve, all with the support of the Church organizationally.
With an already expansive effort worldwide, Iglesia ni Cristo is continuing to impact communities in every hemisphere. Most importantly, the Church has shown and will continue to exhibit that a little bit of combined effort can go a long way and produces fantastic results if people work together towards a common good.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here
+17865519491