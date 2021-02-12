Kris Maksimovich of Global Wealth Advisors Honored in Forbes Best of State for 2021

This is the second consecutive year Kris has been named to this prestigious list.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Wealth Advisors , a provider of financial services in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas, announced that Kris Maksimovich has been named to Forbes list of Best in State for 2021. The list is published on www.forbes.com According to Forbes, a leading financial publication, selections reflect a ranking algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by SHOOK Research*. List makers are determined based upon in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list—a recognition we believe speaks to our firm’s commitment to providing clients with a high-quality experience using our 3P Approach© to financial planning ,” said Kris Maksimovich, president and founder. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals .”Global Wealth Advisors has been providing individuals and organizations with financial planning since 2008. Located at 4400 State Hwy 121, Suite 200, Lewisville, TX 75056, (972) 930-1238. GWA’s advisors pride themselves on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit http://www.gwadvisors.net . Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services offered through Global Wealth Advisors are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Fixed insurances products and services offered through Global Wealth Advisors or CES Insurance Agency.*The 2021 ranking of the Forbes’ Best–in–State Wealth Advisors(1) list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in–person and telephone due–diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, approximately 32,725 advisors were considered, and 5,000 (approximately 15.3 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology(2) that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at www.forbes.com (1) This recognition and the due–diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.(2) Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.