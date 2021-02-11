Twelve States Announce Action Steps to Plan for Grid of the Future

As part of the conclusion of a national, two-year initiative hosted by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), 12 states made commitments today to implement key innovations to electricity planning in their states to better meet system and customer needs and state policy goals. To advance the state-of-the-art of electricity planning, NARUC and NASEO jointly released a Blueprint for State Action, five Roadmaps for Comprehensive Electricity Planning, an online library, and additional resources for states.

The joint NARUC-NASEO initiative — the Task Force on Comprehensive Electricity Planning — presented findings on how states can lead the way in bringing together utilities and stakeholders to plan the grid of the future, impacting how billions of dollars will be invested on behalf of customers. The U.S. Department of Energy provided key support throughout the initiative.

“The electric grid is the backbone of our economy and society,” said U.S. Department of Energy’s Acting Under Secretary for Science and Energy Kathleen Hogan. “We continue to strive to gain more value from the grid to meet daily challenges like overcoming the climate crisis, integrating new technologies and meeting the needs of all customers. The suite of resources developed by this Task Force can be used to reimagine a state’s electricity planning processes, and ultimately increase the benefits provided to their consumers.”

