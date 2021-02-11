Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,871 in the last 365 days.

Twelve States Announce Action Steps to Plan for Grid of the Future

As part of the conclusion of a national, two-year initiative hosted by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), 12 states made commitments today to implement key innovations to electricity planning in their states to better meet system and customer needs and state policy goals. To advance the state-of-the-art of electricity planning, NARUC and NASEO jointly released a Blueprint for State Action, five Roadmaps for Comprehensive Electricity Planning, an online library, and additional resources for states.

The joint NARUC-NASEO initiative — the Task Force on Comprehensive Electricity Planning — presented findings on how states can lead the way in bringing together utilities and stakeholders to plan the grid of the future, impacting how billions of dollars will be invested on behalf of customers. The U.S. Department of Energy provided key support throughout the initiative.

“The electric grid is the backbone of our economy and society,” said U.S. Department of Energy’s Acting Under Secretary for Science and Energy Kathleen Hogan. “We continue to strive to gain more value from the grid to meet daily challenges like overcoming the climate crisis, integrating new technologies and meeting the needs of all customers. The suite of resources developed by this Task Force can be used to reimagine a state’s electricity planning processes, and ultimately increase the benefits provided to their consumers.”

Learn more about the state actions and Task Force and access the new resources.

You just read:

Twelve States Announce Action Steps to Plan for Grid of the Future

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.