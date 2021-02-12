SBL Launches Authoritative Sports Betting Revenue Tracker
New Revenue Tracker Is Internet’s Most In-Depth Look At State-By-State Sports Betting Performance MetricsTALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SBL has announced the online launch of its custom, one-of-a-kind sports betting revenue tracker tool.
With the rapid legalization of domestic sports betting both online and in retail venues, there has been significant public interest in how the industry is performing on a state-by-state basis.
The SBL Revenue Tracker promises to be the most up-to-date, detailed, and granular resource for researchers, reporters, and other interested parties who wish to examine the state of the industry in real-time. While other gambling revenue trackers do exist, most of them have significant omissions. The SBL Revenue Tracker is the most comprehensive possible collection of each state’s raw numbers, collated and analyzed across several important criteria.
Per a joint memo from the SBL development and research staffs, the tracker – created entirely in-house – has a number of advantages compared to other options available online:
“We are pleased to finally release our sports betting revenue tracker to the public. We’ve spent a tremendous amount of time and effort to ensure that our tracker presents a vast amount of data in an easy-to-digest way.
Anyone can go to a given state’s gaming control board website and browse the monthly numbers. But unless you’ve got the time and resources to archive and calculate those numbers against one another, you simply won’t get the full picture of what the new US sports wagering industry is capable of both financially and economically.
With our revenue tracker, we’ve crunched the numbers to put everything into perspective, no matter what question you need to be answered. This unique repository not only makes our jobs easier, but we hope it serves to simplify things considerably for anyone looking to make sense of our exciting sports betting future in the United States.”
You can visit the SBL Revenue Tracker by selecting the option from the SportsBetting.Legal website’s main menu or using this link: https://sportsbetting.legal/revenue-tracking/.
About The SBL Revenue Tracker
The SBL Revenue Tracker is designed to offer the most data-driven conclusions about each US state’s performance when it comes to both domestic brick-and-mortar sports betting and domestic online sports betting. Primarily designed for industry analysts and journalists, the SBL Revenue Tracker is a useful tool for anyone interested in how individual states are performing in the sports betting industry.
Datapoints featured in the SBL Revenue Tracker include – but are not limited to – the following:
• Monthly handles
• Monthly holds
• Monthly tax revenues
• Month-to-month handle/hold/revenue comparisons
• Month-to-month performance increases/decreases
• Year-over-year handle/hold/revenue comparisons
• Year-over-year performance increases/decreases
• All-time monthly records
• All-time yearly records
• State-by-state tax allotments
• AGA-Oxford Economics revenue projection comparisons
• State venues in current operation
• State legal betting data
• State betting tax rates
• Chronological betting timelines by state
• Estimates for states not reporting revenue data
About SBL
SBL (SportsBetting.Legal) is the Internet’s leading website dedicated to researching and reporting on the various sports betting laws pertinent to all 50 states in the USA.
Additionally, the site covers daily betting odds of interest, news developments in associated markets, and directs players to legal domestic and international sports wagering destinations. Betting guides, league primers, glossaries, and other relevant information are also presented for first-time bettors and seasoned players new to the online sports gambling space.
