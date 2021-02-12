Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,871 in the last 365 days.

CTS Corporation Announces Appointment of Donna M. Costello to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced that Donna M. Costello has been appointed to its board of directors, effective February 11, 2021.

Ms. Costello is the former chief financial officer of C&D Technologies, Inc., a technology company that produces and markets systems for power conversion and storage of electrical power. Ms. Costello comes to CTS with extensive financial experience and over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, delivering a successful track record of executive leadership, strategy development, and M&A. She currently serves as a director on the board of Neenah, Inc., where she is a member of the audit committee.

CTS Chairman and CEO, Kieran O'Sullivan stated, "CTS is pleased to welcome Donna Costello to the CTS board. Her extensive experience in several market segments served by CTS and her background in finance will be valuable as CTS continues to focus on growth, end-market diversification, and products that sense, connect and move."

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CTS Corporation Announces Appointment of Donna M. Costello to its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.