Celebree School Selected a Top Emerging Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator

Early Education Provider Ranked No. 42 as Business Marks Promise of Strong Growth

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 50 open or under development school locations in 12 states, today announced its inclusion on Franchise Gator’s 2021 “Top Emerging Franchises” list. This is the eighth year that the online franchise directory published a top emerging ranking. The list highlights developing franchises with 50 or fewer units that have shown promising signs of strong growth.



“It’s a wonderful accolade to be included on Franchise Gator’s list of top emerging franchises,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree School. “Our franchise model is built on Celebree’s proven success over the last 25 years and we are excited to continue our growth by partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs.”

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

“We created this list because we know that many who are interested in a franchise opportunity are seeking to join smaller systems,” said Eric Bell, general manager at Franchise Gator. “They are looking for a wave to ride. We wanted to present them with a list of companies who, according to the information we gathered and their most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD’s), look like they are putting all of the right pieces in place.”

To formulate the rankings, Franchise Gator, one of the leading destinations for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity, reviewed 100’s of FDD’s. Growth in units, turnover, and financials were some of the items taken into consideration. The staff also reviewed awards, executive teams at each franchise, and participation in the industry.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

