Robin Hood Set to Host Mayoral Candidate Forum on Poverty & Economic Mobility in New York City

NY1’s Errol Louis & WNYC’s Brigid Bergin set to moderate; Eight candidates qualify for panel during annual No City Limits conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, announced Thursday that it will host a mayoral candidate forum on February 25 during its annual No City Limits conference. The forum will focus on candidates’ plans to combat poverty and improve the economic mobility of low-income New Yorkers. The 90-minute program, moderated by NY1’s Errol Louis and WNYC’s Brigid Bergin, will be broadcast online and will include pre-recorded questions from low-income New Yorkers covering issues around children, education, jobs, housing, and criminal justice.

Registration for the forum is not required and it is open to the public. The forum will be broadcast live at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25 on Facebook, Twitter, and/or YouTube.

Robin Hood has selected a field of eight Democratic primary candidates. Criteria for inclusion was based on public polling; demonstrated commitments to the race’s policy discussions; and a proven ability to run a campaign on small-dollar grassroots financing (1,000+ donors as of the most recent public filing).

Invited Candidates:
Eric Adams
Shaun Donovan
Kathryn Garcia
Ray McGuire
Dianne Morales
Scott Stringer
Maya Wiley
Andrew Yang

About Robin Hood
Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. This year, Robin Hood will invest nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.

Contact: press@robinhood.org


Primary Logo

