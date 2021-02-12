ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com