Mouthwash Market Growing at 5.7% CAGR by 2027: COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Insight Partners

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems Boosts Mouthwash Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study the Mouthwash market was valued at US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020–2027. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental problems and rising number of oral hygiene campaigns. However, negative health impact of the excessive use of mouthwash obstructs the growth of the market.

In 2019, North America dominated the Mouthwash market. The market growth in North America is ascribed to the prevalence of dental conditions; surge in aging population; and an increasing number of product launches, with growing awareness regarding the same. Based on product type, the mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, total care, and oral gels. The cosmetics segment accounted for more than 30% of the market in 2019. Based on flavor, the mouthwash market is segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to large number of manufacturers developing products with this flavor. Based on indication, the mouthwash market is segmented into mouth ulcers, aphthous ulcers, post oral surgery, oral lesions, periodontis (cavity), gingivitis, receding gums, frequent dry mouth, chronic bad breath, toothache. The chronic bad breath is anticipated to hold major share throughout the forecast period. Based on distribution channels the mouthwash market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, hospital pharmacies, independent grocery stores. The hypermarket dominated the global Mouthwash market in 2019.

Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Flavour, Indication, and Distribution Channel

(Mouthwash Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America)

Mouthwash is an oral hygiene product offered in a liquid form, which is held passively, gargled, and swished in mouth. Also referred to as oral rinse, mouth bath, or mouth rinse, it is majorly used as antiseptic; moreover, the mouthwash are also recommended for bad breath, canker sores, dental carries, and mouth ulcers. According to 2015 statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91% of the US population belonging to the age group 20–64 had dental caries, and the condition was untreated in 27% of them. Moreover, oral ulceration is a common condition among population. The 25% of the global population is projected to be affected by aphthous ulcers, which are among the common causes of oral ulceration. As per The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, 20% of the people are affected by recurrent aphthous ulceration in the UK. Thus, the growing prevalence of oral, as well as dental, conditions and rising awareness about the benefits of mouthwash are driving the mouthwash market growth. Furthermore, increasing recommendation from dental physicians worldwide for the treatment of plague and gingivitis fuels the growth of the mouthwash market.

Mouthwash Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product type, the cosmetics segment is expected to register a high CAGR in the mouthwash market during the forecast period. Cosmetics mouthwash reduce bad breath and improve the esthetics of teeth. In terms of flavor, the mint fresh tea segment is accounted for more than 50% of global mouthwash market in 2019. In terms of indication, the chronic bad breath and gingivitis segment is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment dominated the global mouthwash market in 2019.

Mouthwash Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Lion Corporation, AMWAY, Church & Dwight, Inc.; and SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories are key companies operating in the global mouthwash market. The leading market players are continuously focusing on tapping prevailing business opportunities through the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base.

In January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced its agreement to acquire Hello Products LLC, a portfolio company of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a private, diversified holding company based in New York City. It is one of the fastest-growing, premium oral care brands in the US.

In November 2017, The Himalaya Drug Company launched Oro-T for cancer patients; the newly launched product is a novel herbal medicine and an advanced mouth rinse with turmeric powder.

