Insight Into Being an Influencer With Maitland Hanley

What inspired you to start content creation?

For about 2 years I lived and worked in a place called Ayers Rock which is literally in the middle of the desert and I had a lot of spare time.

I’ve always had a weird imagination and an inability to just relax so when I would finish work I would start other projects (one of which was filming and editing videos).

It started off as a little hobby and I loved seeing what I could create, now it’s turned into a full time business, go figure.

How did you adapt during Covid-19?

At first I didn’t really have to adapt at all, social media was booming thanks to everyone staying at home and watching content. But eventually ad revenue started dropping because businesses weren’t buying as many ads and I started losing more money than I make on videos, (Which is still happening).

This gave me the drive to start new ventures though including my clothing line (Young and Dumb Clothing) and my subscription website (maitlandhanley.com).

Really the only reason I’m able to make content for everyone still during this time is thanks to the people that support me by buying merch or joining the website!

What was your big break?

To be honest, I don’t believe in a ‘big break’, I’ve been working hard for over 3 years to get to where I am today and it’s been a slow and steady grind with ups and many downs. It’s just about showing up and putting in the work when others aren’t willing to.

What does working with Charities mean to you?

I’ve been donating to charities for years before I even started making content. My cousin passed from cancer at a young age and I remember seeing this post card from a charity that had her photo on it which made me really want to help as many people as I could. So I vowed that when I got a job and started making money I would put some aside to help a certain charity, then when I got a bigger platform I got the opportunity to help in a bigger way. My number one goal in life is to work with ‘Make a Wish’ and be

able to take kids out and grant their wishes.

What was the transition like from your day job to full time social media content creation?

The transition was easy at first, I’d been working 5-6 days a week labouring while still making content for years before I was able to go full time social media so not having to work another job made life easier. However now that I have employees to look after and social media is going through tough times the pressure is really on. I would say I’m more stressed out now than I ever was working 12 hour days 6 days a week labouring.

What is your end goal?

I don’t think I really have an end goal, I believe if you make one goal that you think is the end and reach it then you have nothing left to chase? I create constant goals for myself weekly, monthly and yearly so I’m always chasing bigger and better things and never getting too comfortable.



