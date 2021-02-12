Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,882 in the last 365 days.

Friendly Hills Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank (the “Company”) (OTCBB: FHLB) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the twelve month period ending December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $1.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share of common stock. This figure includes a $150,000 provision for loan losses. The Company reported net income of $1.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share of common stock for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, which included a $125,000 provision for loan losses.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company reported total assets of $204.4 million, a 29% increase from $158.4 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company’s loan portfolio, net of unearned income, increased 31% from $94.0 million as of December 31, 2019, to $123.2 million as of December 31, 2020. This figure includes $28.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The portfolio remains diversified with $59.2 million or 48% in Commercial & Industrial Loans to local businesses (including $23.5 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $20.7 million or 17% in Residential Real Estate Loans to investors and $39.4 million or 32% in Commercial Real Estate Loans to investors. The Company has an additional $20.9 million in unfunded loan commitments.

The Company’s overall deposit base has increased 37% in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, from $118.2 million as of December 31, 2019, to $161.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits remain a substantial part of the deposit base (49%), increasing from $54.3 million to $79.0 million as of December 31, 2020. During the same time period, interest-bearing deposits increased from $63.9 million to $82.5 million on December 31, 2020. The Company has no deposits which were sourced through brokers.

At December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $20.4 million and the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 20%, significantly exceeding the “well-capitalized” level of 10% prescribed under regulatory requirements. Book value per share increased 7% from $9.53 as of December 31, 2019, to $10.18 per share as of December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to maintain a substantial liquidity position, which is supplemented by the availability of collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

“We are pleased to report record growth and continued profitability for the past year,” commented Jeffrey K. Ball, Chief Executive Officer. “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet. That strength is reflected in our ability to accommodate the recent growth in deposits without the need for additional capital. We raised our loan loss reserves during the year in response to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic but asset quality continues to remain strong. Profitability related to the growth in deposits has been offset by narrowing interest rate margins, which are the result of current monetary policies, which are outside of our control and expected to continue for the near-term. During the past year, the Bank was a local leader in the Paycheck Protection Program, which has proven to be essential for many of our local businesses and we are continuing that leadership into the newest round of funding for that government loan program.”

Company Profile:
Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Company was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The Company is headquartered in Whittier, California with an additional branch office in Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the Company, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

Forward Looking Statements:
The numbers in this press release are unaudited. Statements such as those regarding the anticipated development and expansion of Friendly Hills Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers, are "forward looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Company's performance, including its ability to generate loan and deposit growth, changes in interest rates, and regulatory matters.

Friendly Hills Bank
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
     

12/31/20 		 

12/31/19 		   
ASSETS            
Cash and due from Banks $ 2,596     $ 3,203      
Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions   48,316       20,855      
    Cash and Cash Equivalents   50,912       24,058      
Investment securities available-for-sale   20,070       32,778      
Investment securities held-to-maturity   2,000       0      
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock   2,632       2,705      
Loans, net of unearned income   123,230       93,988      
Allowance for loan losses   (1,464 )     (1,332 )    
    Net Loans   121,766       92,656      
Premises and equipment, net   851       313      
Bank Owned Life Insurance   4,843       4,730      
Deferred tax asset   154       19      
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,134       1,175      
    Total Assets $ 204,362     $ 158,434      
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Deposits            
  Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 78,997     $ 54,281      
  Interest-bearing deposits   82,532       63,932      
    Total Deposits   161,529       118,213      
Borrowed Funds   21,111       20,531      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,288       644      
    Total Liabilities   183,928       139,388      
Shareholders’ Equity          
  Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:          
  2,006,393 shares issued and outstanding as of 12/31/20   15,958       15,958      
  1,997,993 shares issued and outstanding as of 12/31/19          
  Additional paid-in-capital   1,570       1,470      
  Accumulated deficit   2,682       1,660      
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   224       (42 )    
    Total Shareholders’ Equity   20,434       19,046      
    Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 204,362     $ 158,434      
               
Book Value Per Share $ 10.18     $ 9.53      


Friendly Hills Bank
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
           
      For the twelve   For the twelve
      months ended   months ended
      12/31/20   12/31/19
Interest Income $ 6,167     $ 6,144  
Interest Expense   735       656  
  Net Interest Income   5,432       5,488  
Provision for Loan Losses   150       125  
  Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   5,282       5,363  
Noninterest Income   604       537  
Noninterest Expense   4,477       4,416  
Non-Recurring Items   0       50  
Income before Provision for Income Taxes   1,409       1,534  
(Provision) Benefit for Income Taxes   (387 )     (431 )
  Net Income $ 1,022     $ 1,103  
           
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.51     $ 0.55  


Contacts:
Jeffrey K. Ball (President & CEO)
Viktor Uehlinger (EVP & CFO) 
(562) 947-1920


Primary Logo

You just read:

Friendly Hills Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.