Strathmore Development Discusses the Benefits of Flexible Workspace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 85% of businesses currently have plans, or are considering plans, making a move to a flexible workspace policy, says IWG’s recent Global Workspace Survey. This number may feel high to many of our readers, but they’re no surprise to commercial real estate development companies like Strathmore Real Estate Group.
“We’ve seen a surge of interest in flexible workspace development and management over the past five years or so as technology continues to increase and more employees are becoming increasingly mobile and remote. And now the pandemic has pushed that trend to the forefront even faster as people discover the benefits of flexible workspaces,” says Terry Benton, Vice President of Real Estate at Strathmore Development.
Strathmore Development Discusses The Benefits of Flexible Workspaces
The most apparent benefit that organizations receive from flexible workspaces is their low commitment levels. You can rent out space for a quarterly meeting, have a standing conference room available, or have full offices from which employees can come and go at will. If you have a large traveling salesforce, you can even have office space in multiple critical locations so they’ll always have a stable headquarters available from which to work.
But flexible workspaces also allow companies to reduce risk. Instead of investing in a permanent building while you’re expanding in a new location, you can have a much cheaper, temporary site while building your book of business. Flexible workspaces allow organizations to cut down on capital investment., set-up related costs, and property management expenses, explains Strathmore Real Estate Group.
Many flexible workspaces offer flexible leases, so you don’t have to be concerned with the costs of breaking a lease in the case of a significant economic downturn - like we just experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, you can expand the space you rent as your business grows.
Using only the space you need instead of planning for future growth ad banking on success reduces financial risk and increases your company’s sustainability. Reduce employee commutes, reduce paper usage, and lower utility bills and energy consumption by only taking up exactly as much space as needed advises Strathmore Development.
Invest in Flexible Workspaces Now Advises Strathmore Real Estate Group
Strathmore Development recently completed work on another successful build for Flex Suites Business Center - a flexible, co-working development that leases space to a wide variety of organizations. There are now three locations across the country in Riverview, Florida, East Lansing, Michigan, and Columbus, Ohio. They are already increasing the square footage of the East Lansing location to accommodate the high demand.
Working remotely and flexible schedules are officially the norm rather than the future of corporate life, says the Strathmore Real Estate Group. Jumping in now while companies across America catch up and start to hire Gen Z workers who’ve grown up online means you’ll beat the boom and get a head start on the competition that’s about to blow up.
Caroline Hunter
