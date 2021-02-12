Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Names Next Director of Transportation

New Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of John Selmer of Story City, Iowa as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Selmer has served as Director of the Strategic Performance Division in the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) since August 2012. In that capacity, he has overseen Iowa DOT’s Organizational Improvement, Research and Analytics, and Strategic Communication bureaus. Selmer also directed Iowa DOT’s Statewide Operations Bureau from January 2010 to August 2012 after spending nearly a decade as its District 4 Engineer from 2000 to 2010. In total, he brings more than 31 years of experience with Iowa DOT to Nebraska.

“As Nebraska’s next transportation director, John will build upon the strong foundation the NDOT has and take it to the next level,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He has extensive experience in field operations and has excelled in central office leadership as well. He helped Iowa rebuild its roadways following the floods of 2019, so he knows how to overcome major challenges. John is a veteran leader, and Nebraska’s Department of Transportation will continue to do great work connecting communities and helping grow our state under his leadership.”

“My years of experience in state transportation operations and management have given me a broad perspective on how departments function,” said Selmer. “During 30+ years in transportation, my focus has been on continuous improvement, innovation, and strategizing for the future. Thank you to Governor Ricketts for this opportunity to contribute my skills and talents to keep Nebraska moving forward.”

Selmer holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He’s been active in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), serving on the leadership team of both AASHTO’s Data Management and Analytics Committee and Performance-Based Management Committee.

Selmer will take over as the next Nebraska Director of Transportation on March 15, 2021. His salary will be $160,000.