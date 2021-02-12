Sarpino's Pizzeria Ramps Up Franchise Sales After Successful Growth in 2020
Regional pizza brand, Sarpino’s, is seeking to add new units in 2021
Our model and the entire pizza industry has been proven to be pandemic-proof.”LINCOLNSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional pizza restaurant chain, Sarpino’s, is ramping up their franchise sales efforts after an incredibly successful 2020.
Last year brought a test to thousands of businesses around the globe. As several shuttered from the economic hit and sudden shift in normalcy, Sarpino’s was a stand out among the crowd. “We immediately set a strong COVID response program in motion, with 90% of our revenue coming from contactless delivery services,” stated Tetyana Yermolayeva, the Project Manager for the brand. Sarpino’s has a sophisticated delivery system that includes a state-of-the-art online ordering and a mobile app to accommodate the growing trend to order food online that has been accelerated by the pandemic.
In addition to that, Sarpino’s placed contactless delivery and curbside pick up protocols throughout its 47 locations. These protocols became available via online ordering for customers to choose as added convenience and safety measures.
During the unpredictable market of last year, Sarpino’s continued to sell new units, with its most recent deal being closed in October. “We launched our franchise sales efforts in July of 2020 and immediately gained traction,” stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales. “We’re constantly adjusting to our environment, adding new items, and consistently bending to the culture’s tastes around us.”
Yermolayeva, asserted that the power of the pizza industry was growing stronger, strengthening the Sarpino’s franchise model along with it. “Our model and the entire pizza industry has been proven to be pandemic-proof,” said Yermolayeva.
Sarpino’s continues to vet new candidates and bring new franchisees on board. The company is seeking to first expand in existing seeded territories, which includes Florida, Missouri, Georgia, Texas, and Illinois. Interested candidates are invited to visit the Sarpino’s franchise website at http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com for more information on the investment, ongoing support structure, and other benefits included in the franchise package.
ABOUT Sarpino’s
Sarpino’s is a pizza delivery concept boasting an extensive menu. The brand’s menu includes gourmet pizzas and calzones, sandwiches, pastas, appetizers, and vegan items. Everything is made from scratch with high quality ingredients. The brand always has free delivery, open 365 days per year and late night past 12am and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. Sarpino’s has a strong focus on its fresh product and customer convenience.To find a Sarpino’s location near you, visit their website at www.gosarpinos.com. For more information on owning your own Sarpino’s franchise, visit their franchise website at www.sarpinosfranchise.com.
