Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,808 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable In Dallas On Fostering Small Businesses

February 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion at Ruibal's Plants of Texas in Dallas where he heard from the owners Ruibal's and GOLD Landscape and their employees on how the state can continue to support small businesses in Texas. Following the discussion, the Governor held a press conference where he provided a summary of the roundtable. 

During the roundtable discussion, the Governor and attendees discussed the success of the Texas economy and how small businesses have continued to power that success. They also discussed the need for COVID-related civil liability protections for small businesses and talked about ways to reduce red tape that stifles businesses. The roundtable also included a discussion on broadband expansion, the need for more job training and workforce development, and other ways that the Legislature can further support small businesses throughout Texas. 

"So much of Texas' economic success has been built by our small businesses — whether it's businesses in the green industry like the Ruibal's or other thriving industries around our state," said Governor Abbott. "That is why it's important that Texas continues to foster the growth and success of the small business community. We're at Ruibal's Plants of Texas today to hear firsthand about the challenges that small businesses face and to develop solutions that elected officials in Austin can put forth to address those challenges. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature and with small business leaders across Texas to seize the opportunities in front of us that will grow businesses, create jobs, and keep Texas a place of unmatched opportunity and prosperity." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable In Dallas On Fostering Small Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.