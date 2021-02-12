Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable In Dallas On Fostering Small Businesses

February 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion at Ruibal's Plants of Texas in Dallas where he heard from the owners Ruibal's and GOLD Landscape and their employees on how the state can continue to support small businesses in Texas. Following the discussion, the Governor held a press conference where he provided a summary of the roundtable.

During the roundtable discussion, the Governor and attendees discussed the success of the Texas economy and how small businesses have continued to power that success. They also discussed the need for COVID-related civil liability protections for small businesses and talked about ways to reduce red tape that stifles businesses. The roundtable also included a discussion on broadband expansion, the need for more job training and workforce development, and other ways that the Legislature can further support small businesses throughout Texas.

"So much of Texas' economic success has been built by our small businesses — whether it's businesses in the green industry like the Ruibal's or other thriving industries around our state," said Governor Abbott. "That is why it's important that Texas continues to foster the growth and success of the small business community. We're at Ruibal's Plants of Texas today to hear firsthand about the challenges that small businesses face and to develop solutions that elected officials in Austin can put forth to address those challenges. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature and with small business leaders across Texas to seize the opportunities in front of us that will grow businesses, create jobs, and keep Texas a place of unmatched opportunity and prosperity."