Top Ski Resorts to Visit by Skier Richart Ruddie on Canyon News Puts Telluride at Number 1

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Black diamonds with breathtaking views, to die for dining from peak to peak and groomed blue runs all the way down to mountain village avid skier and traveler Richart Ruddie has covered the top ski resorts in North America and ranked Telluride, Colorado as the number one destination to visit in a recent Canyon News piece.

Top ski resorts need to have a few things to be recognized such as High End Lodging, Beautiful views, great restaurants, a town with boutique shops, short lift lines, and of course great skiing. There’s a reason why Oprah Winfrey & Jerry Seinfeld have been visiting for years and without the stuffiness of Aspen & Park City for half the price it’s no wonder why Conde Nast, Forbes, and other publications continue to rank Telluride as the top ski destination in North America. The town is quaint with beautiful art galleries, live music and DJ’s, and a range of great food at affordable prices.

The only downside to some that’s seen as a positive to others is that it’s not the easiest destination to get to. It’s over a 5 hour drive through the snow and mountains from Denver and the closest airport is in town but with 1 flight a day if you’re not flying private it’s a long trek to get in and out. Montrose is an hour and a half away and because of this it makes Telluride that much more special. Another big bonus for skiers like Ruddie is to stop off at Orvis Hot Springs and soak in their natural hot springs, enjoy the sauna, and cold plunge after a week on the slopes.

With so many time share scams and ripoffs in the skiing world with too good to be true vacation deals Telluride does not disappoint in any category and traveling there during COVID-19 has made for some of the best deals for any traveler who’s willing to get some socially distant skiing time in during the pandemic.

Top recommendations for places to stay in Telluride are The Peaks Hotel with a true ski in and ski out that comes with your very own ski valet and the Madeline which is an Auberge resort property that is right next to Mountain Village.