Solatube International Wins Coveted A4LE Solution Provider Award
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), announced it has been named the winner of the A4LE Solution Provider Award for its Solatube TDD with Integrated LED Light Kit.
Solatube Tubular Daylighting Devices create inspiring, sustainable and healthy, high-performance learning environments
The annual award, sponsored by the Association for Learning Environments, recognizes companies and products that have a profound effect on students, faculty and learning outcomes by creating safe, sustainable and healthy, high-performance learning environments.
“Solatube is honored and thrilled to be recognized with the 2020 Solution Provider Award,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “This further validates our effort and innovative development we have made as a company to be recognized as an energy-efficient solution that directly impacts the way students learn.”
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube TDD harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance.
With Solatube TDDs, daylight can reach places never thought possible, overcoming limitations associated with windows and traditional skylights in both new and retrofit applications, eliminating the need for electric light during the day. Additionally, Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market – making it an optimal solution for delivering natural light to windowless classrooms, hallways, large gymnasiums, cafeterias, faculty offices, common areas and even tornado shelters and safe rooms.
The new Integrated LED Light Kit delivers even more savings and convenience, offering the integration of natural light and traditional electric light from a single fixture for a cleaner ceiling appearance and nighttime illumination. It works by harnessing the sun’s (free) daylight during the day and additionally offers cost-and-energy-efficient LED lighting at night. In addition, the high-efficiency LED lighting system includes a dimming option that can be paired with manual and automated dimming controls, which is perfect for schools where lighting control and comfort is important.
Today, more than two million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at schools, department stores, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output. Solatube TDDs were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
