Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,823 in the last 365 days.

Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Texas-based Company

Nyack N.Y.-based financial advisory firm handled non-notification factoring facility for specialty hauler

There were complexities with this transaction that made it hard for other capital solutions firms to get it closed. ”
— Glenn Thomas, president, Pathway Capital Corp.

NYACK, NY, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Capital Corp. has closed on a $3.5 million non-notification factoring facility for a startup specialty hauling company based outside of Houston, Texas. Pathway acted as sole arranger. The facility—which was vital to the company’s launch—provided a 90% advance on receivables purchased as well as 120-day terms on numerous accounts.

“There were complexities with this transaction that made it hard for other capital solutions firms to get it closed. We took the time to understand the client’s concerns and find the right lender partner,” said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital.

Pathway Capital is a boutique capital advisory firm that has a demonstrated track record and reputation for closing complex transactions expeditiously and with a level of certainty that its clients and their management teams rely on. Its deals range from under $5 million to premier transactions in the $70-100 million range. More information about Pathway Capital is at www.pathway-capital.com.

###
About Pathway Capital Corp.
Pathway Capital Corp is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possess a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at www.pathway-capital.com.

Glenn J Thomas
Pathway Capital Corp.
+1 8454456006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Texas-based Company

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.