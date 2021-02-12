Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Texas-based Company

Nyack N.Y.-based financial advisory firm handled non-notification factoring facility for specialty hauler

NYACK, NY, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Capital Corp. has closed on a $3.5 million non-notification factoring facility for a startup specialty hauling company based outside of Houston, Texas. Pathway acted as sole arranger. The facility—which was vital to the company’s launch—provided a 90% advance on receivables purchased as well as 120-day terms on numerous accounts.

“There were complexities with this transaction that made it hard for other capital solutions firms to get it closed. We took the time to understand the client’s concerns and find the right lender partner,” said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital.

Pathway Capital is a boutique capital advisory firm that has a demonstrated track record and reputation for closing complex transactions expeditiously and with a level of certainty that its clients and their management teams rely on. Its deals range from under $5 million to premier transactions in the $70-100 million range. More information about Pathway Capital is at www.pathway-capital.com.

About Pathway Capital Corp.

Pathway Capital Corp is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possess a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at www.pathway-capital.com.

