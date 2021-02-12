Caleb Boxx Explodes Onto the Scene With YouTube Automation

Caleb, the Founder of JetSpeed Studios has been an entrepreneur for most of his life, and despite still being young, his system was developed alongside some of the biggest names on YouTube. By leveraging their methods to build a follower base and using that base to promote the business, Caleb offers a simple, scalable business to anyone who wants it. There will still be challenges, as with every business, but having a road map and a mentor who has already achieved success makes it much more approachable.

Thanks to the internet's democratization, these young, up-and-coming business people have a wide range of topics to cover. YouTube notes that they get over 2 billion logged-in users per month. Yet, producing the content itself does take a lot of time and effort, and many entrepreneurs simply can't manage more than one channel at a time. Caleb Boxx believes that these entrepreneurs are going about this the wrong way and offers them a solution in YouTube Automation.

Scalability in a Single Package

YouTube Automation is Caleb’s brainchild. Instead of focusing on creating videos themselves, YouTube Automation aims to hire freelancers to create the business's videos and then market the results to the proper demographics. Thanks to the ease of production offered by YouTube Automation, content creators can reach past the limitations of their time and multiply their efforts by leveraging freelance talent. Caleb notes an overabundance of fair, affordable freelance video-editing and development talent that is readily available online.

Tapping Into a Nascent Market

Monetization from YouTube comes in several ways, but the most important metric is the number of views a video gets. Hubspot notes that the amount of time spent watching a video is one of the most critical metrics for a YouTube content creator. These metrics measure the engagement that a content creator's voice has with their target demographic. YouTube Automation provides a simple way for even new entrepreneurs to figure out what demographics they should target and expand into those markets to make a lot of money.

As Caleb notes, "Having a team makes it easier to achieve financial freedom," and YouTube Automation hopes to be that team for new entrepreneurs.

