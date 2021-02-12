Talis Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Talis from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Talis, are expected to be approximately $220.8 million. In addition, Talis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,070,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Talis.



Talis has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and is expected to begin trading on Friday, February 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol “TLIS.” The offering is expected to close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2021. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Talis

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company is developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform.