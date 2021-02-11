Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free Online Commercial Cannabis Permitting Workshop March 4

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division (CalCannabis) and State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) are hosting a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

cannabis plants surrounded by flowers

The free workshop is ideal for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators and consultants. Those interested in attending can use the link below to watch the webcast – no registration is required. Closed captions will be provided.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the event by sending an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov with “Cannabis Webcast” as the subject line. Questions not answered during the webcast will be forwarded to the appropriate agency for a response.

Date and time: Thursday, March 4, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Webcast link: https://video.calepa.ca.gov/

CalCannabis will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review the requirements for commercial cannabis farming. CDFW will cover permitting, use of the online notification system (EPIMS) and compliance requirements. The State Water Board will review the cannabis policy and permitting process for both the Division of Water Quality and Division of Water Rights. Other regulatory agencies will also present.

For more information about becoming a licensed commercial cannabis farmer and for an overview of the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace/Metrc System, please visit the CalCannabis website at calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov, call (833) CALGROW (225-4769) or send an email to calcannabis@cdfa.ca.gov. To report suspected illegal cannabis farming or related complaints, call the CalCannabis toll-free hotline: (833) WEED-TIP (933-3847).

To learn more about CDFW’s cannabis program, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or send an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov. To report environmental crimes, such as pollution, water diversions and poaching, please call the CalTIP hotline at (888) 334-2258 or text information to tip411 by texting “CALTIP” followed by a space and the message. The CalTIP app can also be downloaded via the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.

To learn more about the State Water Board’s role in cannabis cultivation permitting, please visit waterboards.ca.gov/cannabis. For permitting and compliance assistance, send an email to dwq.cannabis@waterboards.ca.gov or call (916) 341-5580 (Cannabis Cultivation General Order), or send an email to cannabisreg@waterboards.ca.gov or call (916) 319-9427 (cannabis cultivation water rights).

###

Media Contacts: Janice Mackey, CDFW Communications, janice.mackey@wildlife.ca.gov Rebecca Forée, CDFA’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division, rebecca.foree@cdfa.ca.gov

