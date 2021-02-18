Major Southeast Utility Transforms Their I&I Program During COVID-19 Pandemic Moving from CCTV to Electro Scan

Large Southeast utility transforms it’s I/I reduction program by adopting Best Practices, installing Electro Scan’s unbiased and unambiguous FELL inspection equipment.

Plagued by excessive infiltration and with no material success using legacy CCTV inspection, the utility needed to find a better way to locate and quantify leaks in its gravity system.

With only 1 day of training after installing Electro Scan’s award-winning FELL inspection equipment, the utility’s crews were able to safely self-perform gravity line inspections.

Having just installed their FELL inspection equipment, the utility is now completing over 2,100 feet per day to develop targeted rehabilitation strategies and save money.