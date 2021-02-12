Portwell Announces New Carrier Board with Extension Card Combo for COM Express® Type VII Module
PCOM-C7000 Provides Extensive Design References Customizable to Meet Customer Needs
Portwell’s new PCOM-7000 carrier board with extension card combo can be the perfect development kit for customer testing for a COMe Type VII module”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance program, has launched PCOM-C7000, a new customizable carrier board for COM Express Revision 3.0 Type VII modules.
According to Bobby Zhang, American Portwell Technology’s assistant project manager, the new PCOM-C7000 kit provides extensive test flexibility so customers can fully test the final design of the carrier board to suit their needs, especially in PCIe lanes and network connectivity. Most COMe Type VII carrier board test kits in the market lack such flexibility. “Different customers require different network applications,” Zhang explains. “Some connect the native signal to their embedded switch while others connect to external network devices. Each requires different types of signals as well as speed requirements.”
“What’s more,” Zhang adds, “customers usually have different needs of PCIe lanes for I/O expansion: some need PCIe x16 for graphic/acceleration cards, or PCIe x4 for FPGA, and extra network cards. PCOM-C7000 offers customers a carrier board with flexible PCIe Lane options that will benefit them with flexible testing. Designed with PCIe Gen 4 in mind, PCOM-C7000 is able to test COMe Type VII modules with PCIe Gen 4 and 10+GbE in customizable configurations.” Portwell’s PCOM-C7000 enables developers with such flexibility to complete necessary testing and prototyping conveniently and quickly.
Powerful Range of Features
Portwell’s new PCOM-C7000 carrier board for COM Express Revision 3.0 Type VII module packs a powerful range of features, including PCIe and network extension cards; a total of 32x PCIe lanes—2x PCIe 4.0 x16 on board or 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 + 2x PCIe 4.0 x8 (with PCOM-C7000-P1) or 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 + 4x PCIe 4.0 x4 (with PCOM-C7000-P2)—1x GbE on board and 4x 10GbE SFP+ via network extension cards—Native SFI signals (PCOM-C7000-N1) or KR signals with PHY Inphi CS4227 (PCOM-C7000-N2)—TPM supported via LPC interface; 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x SATA III; other I/O interfaces include 8x GPIO, 1x I2C, 1x SMBus, 2x UART, 1x LPC; supports wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C; ATX form factor with PCIe Gen 4 expansion card.
Wide Range of Applications
Portwell’s PCOM-C7000 is a great development kit for engineers to completely test COMe Type VII modules and prototype the final solution in communications devices, medical equipment, data center networking, auto guided vehicle (AGV), storage management devices, transportation, industrial automation equipment, and much more.
Future-Proofing
“Portwell’s new PCOM-7000 carrier board with extension card combo can be the perfect development kit for customer testing for a COMe Type VII module,” says Robert Feng, American Portwell Inc.’s senior product marketing director, “especially with the upcoming Intel Ice Lake D CPU. Its new I/O possibilities will require a carrier board with both flexible and extensive PCIe lane and network options. Unfortunately,” Feng continues, “most carrier boards for COMe Type VII modules lack the flexibility to support the new technologies of the near future, such as PCIe Gen 4 and higher speed network interfaces. Portwell’s PCOM-C7000, however, is designed with flexibility in mind to accelerate customer testing and save development time. As future new technologies become available, Portwell can quickly assist our customers to develop a new extension card to test the new I/O requirement, instead of purchasing a completely new carrier board. For example, our PCIe extension card takes one of the PCIe Gen 4 x16 ports on the boards and turns it into 2 x8 or 4 x4, as well as any future combinations that can be developed into another extension card. In addition to offering PCOM-C7000 as a standard carrier board kit, American Portwell Technology also provides design and manufacture services for custom carrier boards in order to help customers deliver time-to-market products.”
“Portwell’s ability to consistently provide the most up-to-date technology and features has resulted in the company taking its place as the leading COM Express solutions provider for the embedded computing market,” states Feng. “This means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with an industry leader, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
