Results of COVID-19 tests done on 10 February 2021 confirm 31 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 39,942.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 31 contacts and alerts: Kampala (12) Arua (3), Amuru (3), Bukwo (2), Lira (2), Mbale (1), Wakiso (1), Kalaki (1) Nakapiripirit (1), Butaleja (1), Masaka (1), Mayuge (1), Mbarara (1) and Jinja (1).