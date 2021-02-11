DOE Issues Final Request for Proposal for the Moab Remedial Action Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) is issuing the Final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Moab Remedial Action Contract (“Moab RAC”). The Moab Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Project (Moab UMTRA Project) is responsible for remediation of EM’s Moab Site through the Moab RAC.

The new Moab RAC is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a cumulative task order ceiling of approximately $614 million. This ceiling includes issuance of a task order performing a maximum of 5 years beyond the end of the 10-year ordering period. The Final RFP is 100% set-aside for small business.

Work to be performed under the contract will include excavation and disposal of all Residual Radioactive Material, completion of disposal cell construction to include final cover, and restoration of the Moab and Crescent Junction Sites. The scope of work also includes the maintenance of facilities, grounds, and railroad structures at the Moab Site and the Crescent Junction disposal cell, necessary to continue relocation of the mill tailings and associated wastes.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace current Moab UMTRA Remedial Action Contract, DE-DT0011049, which expires on September 30, 2021.

EM is pursuing a streamlined selection process of the ESCM for this procurement, which focuses on the most discriminating evaluation elements of key personnel, past performance, management approach, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offer that represents the best value to the government. The streamlined ESCM also shifts focus onto post-award partnering to determine the most appropriate requirements and technical approach to achieve the greatest amount of cleanup progress.

Additional information is available at the EMCBC website: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/MoabRAC/