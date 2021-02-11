Brands Within Reach Volvic® and evian® Agreement Continues Plus New Hires

/EIN News/ -- MAMARONECK, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brands Within Reach (BWR) announced that the company has received rights from Danone Waters of America, the North American bottled water importer and distributor, to continue selling evian® natural spring water in the Natural channel and Volvic® natural spring water across all retail channels. Olaf Zachert, Managing Director of Zachert Private Equity, BWR's parent company, said: “Because of our recent purchase of BWR, Danone was entitled to reevaluate its agreement. We are delighted that Danone has enthusiastically embraced our new distribution and marketing strategy as well as our projections for growth in the USA and Canada (where significant untapped opportunities remain).” BWR and Danone see the tremendous potential these great brands offer. BWR has created a completely new trade marketing concept for this and will also intensify its social media activities in this context. BWR hired the renowned New York agency Jonathan Marder + Company to implement the trade marketing concept.



“Having carefully analyzed our brand portfolio, we decided, at least initially, to focus on just three to five brands. After some realignment, BWR will concentrate on the acquisition of additional brands in the USA and Canada. We will do this with care, creating new jobs with the brands we add,” explains Mr. Zachert.

In this context, BWR has already published new vacancies. BWR is also announcing three new senior positions. Gordon Boggis III has agreed to become a Senior Advisor to the Board. Mr. Gordon has decades of experience advising investors with a focus on the consumer goods and beverage industries. Olga Evgrafova, who has been serving as interim CFO has accepted to take the post permanently. Christina Franzen, Head of Marketing & Communication for Zachert Private Equity, will also assume the responsibility for BWR. “These three executives will do much to propel BWR towards growth,” added Mr. Zachert.

Zachert reiterated his belief: “Our BWR acquisition will be followed by further acquisitions in the United States in the non-alcoholic beverage sector. We expect continued growth, especially in healthy low-sugar products.”

Zachert Private Equity takes over incorporated companies deemed non-strategic or with short term challenges from corporate groups or owners, who do not want to invest or get involved in remodeling efforts of their own. We apply a cross-sectoral and cross-border approach, even for complex international takeovers and initial situations. We focus on a swift and professional approach to unlock value and performance.

The objective of each transaction is to expand the company and maintain the teams involved. Our focus rests on a successful remodeling and adjustment of the business model where needed. At the same time, we do not rule out strategic acquisitions as part of a buy & build strategy. As a specialized investment company, we can implement updated processes quickly and efficiently. This is the cornerstone for a successful and trusting remodeling and keeps the process constructive and positive for all involved.

