Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,963 in the last 365 days.

BlueLinx Announces Appointment of Carol B. Yancey to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that Carol B. Yancey, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genuine Parts Co. (“GPC”), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has been appointed to BlueLinx’s Board of Directors, effective February 15, 2021. In addition, Carol will serve as a member of the board’s audit and nominating and corporate governance committees for the duration of her term.

“We are excited to welcome Carol as our newest independent director to the BlueLinx board of directors,” said Kim Fennebresque, chairman of the board. “Carol will complement the skills and experience of our current board members as we move forward in achieving our short and long-term growth strategies.”

“Carol will add to the richness of our board, as her financial acumen and unique industry perspectives will help us in many areas, including capital markets, operational and administrative efficiency and margin enhancement,” said Mitch Lewis, President and CEO.

Carol has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GPC since March 2013. She joined GPC in 1991 as the Director of Investor Relations, and has served in a variety of leadership roles at GPC prior to being appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GPC. Carol worked in public accounting for six years prior to joining GPC.

Carol earned a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the J.M. Tull School of Accounting at the University of Georgia.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

Contacts:
Investors:
Kelly C. Janzen, SVP, CFO & Treasurer
BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
(770) 953-7000

Mary Moll, Investor Relations
(866) 671-5138
investor@bluelinxco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

BlueLinx Announces Appointment of Carol B. Yancey to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.