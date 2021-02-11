iRhythm Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc. 
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.                                               

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Saige Smith
(262) 289-7065
irhythm@highwirepr.com


