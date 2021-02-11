Associa British Columbia Hosts Strata Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia announces an upcoming strata insurance webinar, to be held on February 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.



The virtual educational event is being offered at no charge to council members, homeowners, and developers wishing to learn more about strata insurance. The webinar will feature guest speaker Marjorie Andersen from HUB International, an insurance brokerage providing an array of property, casualty, risk management, life and health, employee benefits, investment, and wealth management products and services across North America. HUB International is ranked fifth among the world’s largest insurance brokers. During the online session, Ms. Andersen will discuss the following:



Strata insurance 101

Unit owner insurance and why you need it

Insurance in action-claims

Market update

How the hard insurance market is affecting strata corporations

What now?

“Associa British Columbia is dedicated to serving our clients and council members with educational opportunities to receive the most up-to-date industry information to help them make the best decisions for their communities,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “To demonstrate our longstanding commitment to continued education, Associa British Columbia is offering this free seminar to our clients and industry service providers. We are excited to welcome Marjorie Andersen as our featured speaker and look forward to an informative event.”



CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



