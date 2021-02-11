EFRAIN TALAMANTES, M.D., JOINS BOARD OF TRUSTEES AT THE CHICAGO SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGY

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School (TCSPP) welcomes Efrain Talamantes, M.D., Chief Operating Officer of AltaMed Health Services, the nation’s largest community health center, to its Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Talamantes has devoted his career to advancing health equity, promoting diversity in healthcare, and serving the community,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, TCSPP President. “These are values that directly align with our mission to expand access to care by educating and training a diverse student body that can fundamentally improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. I am thrilled he’s joining us.”

“I’m excited to bring my passion and commitment to The Chicago School and continue their incredible work to better equip our future healthcare workforce with the education and training that will advance health equity.”

Dr. Talamantes joined AltaMed in 2018 as the medical director of the AltaMed Institute for Health Equity where he led health services, and community-partnered research and training to advance health equity and medical education. He has also served as the associate director for UC Davis Health’s Center for Reducing Health Disparities, and as the medical director of the Martin Luther King Junior Community Hospital in Los Angeles. The co-founder of MiMentor.org, he leads initiatives throughout the country to enhance leadership and diversity in the healthcare workforce.

In his role as a The Chicago School trustee, Dr. Talamantes will serve as a steward of the University and with other trustees, share responsibility for general oversight and management, ensuring that any new initiatives advance and fulfill the University’s mission.

He is a graduate of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and received an MBA from Emory University and an M.S. in Health Policy and Management from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

