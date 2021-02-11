Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,955 in the last 365 days.

Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “The IntentKey platform grew year-over-year 34% in the fourth quarter and 22% overall driven by the expansion of existing client relationships and an increase in the total number of campaigns on the platform. While year-over-year revenue was down due to the pandemic, the recovery within ValidClick, where revenue was lost year-over-year, has been strong with December revenue up over 100% from the low in May 2020. We would expect ValidClick to be back too normal in 2021 and the IntentKey to continue its growth trajectory, which combined is expected to result in positive Adjusted EBITDA for 2021.”

Inuvo launched the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of the IntentKey in January of 2021 by packaging the proprietary Artificial Intelligence, Analytic Modeling, and Data Technologies in a manner that allows clients to leverage the core IntentKey engine while complimenting that with their own services. Client beta testing in the fourth quarter of 2020 proved successful in delivering comparable performance to the managed service version of the platform. The launch significantly enhances the market potential for the IntentKey product.

Mr. Howe continued, “Our balance sheet has never been stronger. The additional working capital will allow us to continue focusing on our organic growth while also evaluating acquisition opportunities that can accelerate that growth, with a focus on companies whose client relationships are suited to the software and services of the IntentKey.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020:
Net revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $44.6 million as compared to $61.5 million during the same period the year prior, a decrease of 27.4% year-over-year associated with the ValidClick platform where COVID-19 had a material impact on the business. IntentKey revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $10.4 million in 2020 as compared to $8.5 million in 2019.

Overall revenue in the fourth quarter was $12.9 million, up 40% sequentially. ValidClick revenue was up 48.5% sequentially to $9.3M in the fourth quarter, continuing its recovery following its COVID-19 related low point in the second quarter. IntentKey revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $3.6 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year. IntentKey revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 28% of the total revenue.

Cost of revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $8.3 million as compared to $22.7 million during the same period the year prior, a decrease of 63.5%, primarily due to the COVID-19 related decline in ValidClick revenue.

Gross profit totaled $36.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $38.8 million for the same period the year prior, a decrease of 6.4%. IntentKey gross profit in 2020 increased 90% year-over-year as a result of growth and margin expansion. ValidClick gross profit in 2020 was down 35% year-over-year as a result of the COVID-19 impact on revenue. Gross profit margins improved to 81.4% for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 63.1% for the same period the year prior. IntentKey gross profit margins for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 45% compared to 41% in the prior year

Operating expenses decreased 4.7% year-over-year to $44.4 million as compared to $46.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $7.3 million. Net Loss included $4.5 million of non-cash items.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $347 thousand in the fourth quarter and a loss of $2.4 million for the full year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:
At December 31, 2020, Inuvo had $7.9 million in cash, $150,000 in debt and no outstanding balance on its working capital line of $5 million. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the Company raised an additional $14.25 million from the sale of common stock to institutional investors.

Conference Call Details:
The Company is in the process of finalizing its financial statements and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a business update.

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-289-0438
International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2423
Conference ID: 1881018
Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143468

A telephone replay will be available through February 25, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 1881018 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About the IntentKey
Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on February 11, 2021, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC.  Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com

 
INUVO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
  December 31
 		  December 31,
       
  2020
 		  2019
Assets          
           
Cash $7,890,665     $372,989  
Accounts receivable, net 6,227,610     7,529,785  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 413,435     243,888  
Total current assets 14,531,710     8,146,662  
           
Property and equipment, net 1,187,061     1,374,152  
           
Goodwill 9,853,342     9,853,342  
Intangible assets, net 8,586,089     10,451,593  
Other assets 1,023,369     865,178  
Total other assets 19,462,800     21,170,114  
Total assets $35,181,571     $30,690,928  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
           
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities $4,680,912     $4,057,340  
Accounts payable 4,048,260     7,520,567  
Financed receivables -     3,381,364  
Convertible promissory notes (net) -     536,806  
Derivative liability -     182,250  
Total current liabilities 8,729,172     15,678,327  
Deferred tax liability 107,000     107,000  
Other long-term liabilities 1,052,285     452,051  
Total long-term liabilities 1,163,285     559,051  
           
Total stockholders' equity 25,289,114     14,453,550  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $35,181,571     $30,690,928  
           


INUVO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
               
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December
31		   December
31		   December
31		   December
31
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net revenue $12,902,487     $18,222,984     $44,640,007     $61,525,214  
Cost of revenue 2,141,562     5,390,377     8,296,483     22,700,873  
Gross profit 10,760,925     12,832,607     36,343,524     38,824,341  
Operating expenses              
Marketing costs 8,261,359     10,122,874     27,410,284     30,135,991  
Compensation 2,425,592     2,023,231     9,350,831     7,753,528  
Selling, general and administrative 1,920,769     2,000,900     7,630,990     8,673,015  
Total operating expenses 12,607,720     14,147,005     44,392,105     46,562,534  
Operating loss (1,846,795)     (1,314,398)     (8,048,581)     (7,738,193)  
Interest expense (income), net (2,170)     29,348     (253,505)     (482,210)  
Other income , net 1,134,000     92,035     997,517     3,397,902  
Net loss before taxes (714,965)     (1,193,015)     (7,304,569)     (4,822,501)  
               
Income tax benefit -     334,394     -     334,394  
               
Net loss (714,965)     (858,621)     (7,304,569)     (4,488,107)  
Earnings per share, basic and diluted              
Net loss income ($0.01)     ($0.02)     ($0.09)     ($0.11)  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic 97,629,735     50,450,199     77,473,479     40,454,779  
Diluted 97,629,735     50,450,199     77,473,479     40,454,779  
                       


RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December
31		   December 31   December
31		   December 31
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating loss ($1,846,795)     ($1,314,398)     ($8,048,581)     ($7,738,193)  
Depreciation 318,623     394,019     1,372,426     1,680,105  
Amortization 542,827     598,299     2,233,485     1,742,280  
EBITDA (985,345)     (322,080)     (4,442,670)     (4,315,808)  
Stock-based compensation 198,068     195,284     858,683     789,914  
Non-recurring items:              
PPP Loan Forgiven 1,109,000     -     1,109,000     -  
Third party rights agreement 24,999     -     78,762     -  
Merger costs incurred during the Terminated Merger         -     991,158  
Net adjustment to derivative liability accounts -     (447,678)         (286,473)  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $346,722     ($574,474)     ($2,396,225)     ($2,821,209)  
                       

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations before Taxes to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations before taxes plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) depreciation, and (iii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iv) stock-based compensation and (v) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.