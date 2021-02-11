Executive Networks Partners with Talent Tech Labs to Create New Talent Management Community

Global Talent Management Technology Network empowers HR leaders with decision-making tools and resources needed to navigate complex world of talent management technology – register free webinar March 1, 2021 for details

To help companies navigate the complex talent management and HR technology ecosystem, Executive Networks, a collection of exclusive, invitation-only member communities of HR leaders from the world's largest global organizations, today announced a new partnership with Talent Tech Labs, an industry leader in research and application support for talent and recruiting software solutions.



Community to help navigate complex world of talent management tools

As part of the partnership, Executive Networks will work with Talent Tech Labs to create, incubate and nurture a new network community that brings together enterprise client members so they can engage with other companies similar in size and complexity to exchange, collaborate, and develop powerful information resources related to the technology ecosystem of Talent Management, Human Capital Management, and HR technologies. The goal for the community is to help its members optimize decision-making related to achieving the ideal talent management tech stack.

“Our goal is to give HR leaders and their teams a unique perspective related to the tools and resources they need for talent management,” said Robert Danna, board chairman of Executive Networks and retired executive of Deloitte. “Through peer-to-peer discussions and leading-edge insights into the rapidly changing world of Talent Management technology, we’ll help HR leaders ask the tough questions and obtain the best possible information to build relevant RFPs and choose the best technology vendors.”

About Executive Networks

EN is a collection of exclusive, invitation-only member communities specifically created for HR leaders from the world’s largest, most complex global organizations. With EN, members are instantly connected to a trusted network of fully vetted peers, all helping one another navigate each other’s unique challenges. The result? True peer connections, better decisions, reduced corporate risk and more innovation.

About Talent Tech Labs

TTL is the only research and advisory firm solely committed to fostering innovation, diversity, passion, and opportunity through elevating the state-of-the-art Recruitment and Talent Acquisition technology.

