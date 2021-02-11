Revera wishes Hazel McCallion a Happy 100th Birthday

Company’s Chief Elder Officer still leading the charge for positive change

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera offers Hazel McCallion best wishes on her upcoming 100th birthday, Sunday, February 14.

For the past six years, Revera has had the benefit of Hazel’s wisdom in her role as the company’s Chief Elder Officer. In this role she has forged a unique connection with our residents and staff, and has advocated against ageism across Canada and internationally.

“I am grateful for Hazel’s efforts, her determination to hold me and Revera to account, and her iron will to do the right thing,” said Tom Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “Hazel is one of the most remarkable people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

It’s no surprise that Hazel earned the moniker “Hurricane Hazel.” Her no-nonsense approach to getting a tough job done – and done well – earned her nine terms in elected office as the mayor of Mississauga. And as she crosses the century mark, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Like all great leaders, she has used her many talents to make the world a better place. Through her efforts to champion diversity, inclusion and to advocate against ageism, Hazel has brought about positive change in not just Mississauga but all of Canada.

The pandemic has been the biggest challenge many of us have ever faced. Hazel has continued to push for positive outcomes that will benefit both older adults and those who care for them in the senior living sector. Her support of the Senior Living CaRES Fund, an important initiative that recognizes the heroic efforts of Canada’s senior living sector employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped to distribute $2.5 million in financial assistance for frontline workers experiencing hardship.

As Revera’s “other CEO,” Hazel has shared her inspiring views on the importance of living a life of purpose with residents and staff at many of Revera’s retirement residences and long term care homes.

"I am grateful for Hazel's efforts, her determination to make a difference every day, and her iron will to do the right thing. As Hazel enters her 101st year I hope you'll join me in honouring her big day by resolving to live a life of purpose and make a positive contribution to your community and our world," added Wellner. "Happy 100th birthday, Hazel, and Happy Valentine's Day too, from all of us at Revera."

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

