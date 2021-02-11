Basis by Centro Integrates with AdsWizz for Programmatic Audio Advertising

/EIN News/ -- Integration Provides Access to 200 Million Uniques Across AdsWizz Marketplace and Other Audio Publishers on the AdsWizz Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (https://www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, today announced an integration of its Basis platform with AdsWizz (https://www.adswizz.com), the leader in digital audio advertising solutions. The integration gives programmatic buyers using Basis access to over 200 million monthly uniques, spanning across podcast and digital radio, by enabling them to connect to the AdsWizz Marketplace and other major audio publishers on the AdsWizz platform. By strengthening capabilities in digital audio, Basis is progressing towards complete omnichannel advertising automation.

“The AdsWizz and Centro integration enables marketers and publishers to capitalize on the increasing engagement of audio,” said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. “We’re seeing that the growth of listening audiences is translating to a similar growth in programmatic audio advertising. Recognizing the needs of the market to access this desirable medium, AdsWizz sees Centro’s Basis as a strong addition to our group of demand partners.”

Buyers using Basis can access AdsWizz enabled inventory through programmatic Private Marketplaces (PMPs) or through the AdsWizz Marketplace. The AdsWizz Marketplace allows advertisers to:

Activate campaigns in real-time to engage listeners across 40+ global markets,

Deliver targeted messages to customers on premium digital radio and podcast content, and

Leverage AdsWizz global listener data for audience-based buys.



Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV, audio, search, and social campaigns. Basis enables advertisers to:

Incorporate and scale audio ads for campaigns by automating direct buying or by using programmatic channels.

Use its demand side platform (DSP) to access all major supply sources for open RTB and private marketplaces; nestled in Basis is the No. 1 DSP on global user review site G2.

Align programmatic tactics with other parts of campaigns.

Leverage workflow automation tools to centrally manage campaigns that utilize multiple ad tactics.

Consolidate performance data from different ad tactics; optimize in real-time and unify reporting.



To learn more about Basis, please visit https://www2.centro.net/basis.

“With its premier platform for advertisers and publishers, AdsWizz delivers a key component for Centro’s strategy to automate every major aspect of digital media,” said Tyler Kelly, president of Centro. “AdsWizz’s channel to reach audiences through audio complements the features in Basis for activating large-scale, omnichannel ad buys on any digital medium.”

About Centro

Centro (https://www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz has created an end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising ecosystem. AdsWizz is the underlying monetization solution for well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups in North America and Europe, and is an audio ad buying platform for global agencies and small businesses. Through dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic platforms, and innovative audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers for digital audio and podcast advertising. AdsWizz is a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a Technology Development Hub in Bucharest, Romania. AdsWizz has a presence in over 40 markets around the world.

