Product Philanthropy Nonprofit Good360 Announces Partnership with USA for UNHCR

First distribution sends four million Gap Inc. clothing items to families in Burkina Faso

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced a partnership with USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to impact the lives of refugees and displaced people around the world. Leveraging Good360’s 37-year track record as a humanitarian supply chain, and USA for UNHCR’s international rapid response capacity, the two nonprofits will collaborate to distribute critically needed goods such as clothing, footwear and personal care items to those in need.

For their first initiative, Good360 and USA for UNHCR are providing four million clothing items from Gap Inc. to restore dignity and hope to families and individuals experiencing the devastating effects of displacement in Burkina Faso, one of the world's fastest-growing humanitarian and protection crises.

“At Good360 we combine our expert logistics capabilities and philanthropic vision to help people in need, and when matched with the international footprint and profound impact of USA for UNHCR, our collaboration underscores the unique power of nonprofit partnerships to make change,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360.

Burkina Faso is now the world’s fastest-growing displacement and protection crisis with more than one million people – more than one in every 20 inhabitants – displaced by surging violence inside the country. Needs are swelling across the region where multiple crises have converged, including armed conflict, extreme poverty, food insecurity, climatic changes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families that have been forced to flee their homes often face significant barriers in accessing even the most basic necessities,” said Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR. “Working together to provide new clothing to these individuals represents hope amid unspeakable hardship, and leverages our collective innovation, flexibility and humanitarian spirit to create solutions with private sector partners.”

The next phase of the partnership includes distribution of an additional two million units of clothing to vulnerable populations around the world. Good360 and USA for UNHCR will continue to seek opportunities to present donors with creative and innovative ways to distribute goods domestically and internationally, while taking advantage of multiple financial levers.

