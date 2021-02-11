Dinant Awarded BASC Membership

Honduran Company Rewarded for Supply Chain Security

/EIN News/ -- TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After extensive independent auditing, Dinant and its subsidiary Exportadora del Atlántico have been admitted to the Business Alliance for Secure Commerce. BASC was established in 1996 to develop supply chain security standards and to promote secure international trade in cooperation with governments and international organizations. The United Nations recently recognized BASC as an important security program in the Americas.

BASC certification was awarded to 12 of Dinant’s major operational sites in Honduras, including its packaged consumer goods and agribusiness facilities. A further seven facilities will be audited in 2021.

Dinant spokesman, Mr. Roger Pineda, commented, “This certification – the latest in a long line of international awards that Dinant has received – is recognition of the professional management, security, and transparency of the Company’s supply chain. BASC membership will further consolidate the view held by all staff and business partners that we have the ability to operate successfully and securely in all domestic and international markets.”

Dinant has invested heavily over the last few years in significantly modernizing and expanding its operating facilities, and securing a range of international certifications, including ISO 14001 for environmental management systems, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, ISO 9001 for the use of quality management systems, and ISCC EU and ISCC Plus for the sustainability of its raw materials and products, the traceability of its supply chain, and its control of greenhouse gas emissions. In April 2020, Dinant become an engaged member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, a highly prestigious organization and internationally recognized benchmark that strictly governs how organizations vet, recruit and train their security men and women, and how they engage with local communities.

Mr. Pineda continued, “Dinant’s strategy of raising standards is being recognized by our clients at home and abroad, allowing us to create more sustainable jobs and prosperity in Honduras. BASC membership is particularly satisfying given that the audit process was undertaken in the middle of a pandemic, and after Honduras had been hit by two hurricanes in 2020 with catastrophic consequences for the country.”

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

